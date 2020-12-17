https://www.theblaze.com/news/french-president-emmanuel-macron-covid-positive

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Reuters.

The information has allegedly sent several European leaders into quarantine following a Dec. 10-11 summit.

What are the details?

The outlet reported that Macron met with “numerous” heads of state and their high-ranking officials before testing positive for COVID-19.

Over the last 10 days, he has met with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who are now self-isolating. Macron also reportedly met with Costa for a working lunch.

He also was in attendance at a convention with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and President of the European Council Charles Michael. Both are now self-isolating.

Sanchez also reportedly had lunch with Macron on Monday, the Spanish leader’s office said in a statement.

The report noted that Macron attended a European Council summit in Brussels.

“Of the council’s 27 member states, only two leaders were missing: Estonia’s Jüri Ratas and Croatia’s Andrej Plenkovic.”

Those in attendance also included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, European Parliament President David Sassoli, and President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Elysee Palace said Macron was diagnosed after being tested “at the onset of the first symptoms.”

“In accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days. He continues to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement added.

A reported EU official in the European Council told CNN that “all sanitary measures were observed, and we have not been informed of any other participant or staff present during the summit who tested positive.”

On Monday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported that France’s 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 236.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

