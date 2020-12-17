http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lP9SiFj43v4/

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner shamed people who defy mask mandates, telling the public that they should be able to wear a mask “at Walmart,” because she wore a mask while giving birth.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart,” Turner said in an Instagram Story to her more than 15 million followers Thursday. “And that’s the tea.”

Watch Below:

NEW 🎥 Sophie Turner via IG story pic.twitter.com/HyKA357Qc1 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) December 16, 2020

The actress gave birth to her first child with singer Joe Jonas in July.

This was not the first time Turner — who is best known for her role as Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones — had shamed the public regarding the Wuhan coronavirus.

“Stay inside. Don’t be fucking stupid, even if you count your freedom over your health,” she said in an Instagram video in March.

“I don’t give a fuck about your freedom,” the actress added. “You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this.”

But the coronavirus is not the only topic Turner lectured the public about. Over the summer, the actress joined a Black Lives Matter protest holding a sign that read “White Silence Is Violence.”

Turner, who is British, has also signed a letter pledging to boycott working in U.S. states that restrict abortion.

“I have yet to tell my agents I signed it,” she said. “They’re going to be like, ‘What? You can’t work in these states?’ Yeah, I can’t work in these states.”

After being asked about her thoughts about having worked on Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland, where abortion is illegal, the actress said, “luckily we’re moving on.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

