General Michael Flynn joined Greg Kelly on Newsmax on Thursday night.

In his first segment, General Flynn spoke about the 2020 election and what he believes President Trump MUST DO to ensure justice is served to the American people.

General Michael Flynn: Number one, President Trump won on the 3rd of November. The things he needs to do right now is he needs to appoint a special counsel immediately. He needs to seize all these Dominion and these other voting machines we have across the country. He needs to go ahead and prioritize by state and probably by county. Fulton County, Maricopa County for example. Exactly what they did up in Antrim County in Michigan they discovered. I think if he looks at probably a couple of these random sampling of some of these counties he’s going to find exactly the same problem. These machines are CLEARLY, clearly, there is a foreign influence that is tied to this system and it goes back to China, it likely goes to Russia. It likely goes to Iran… So he’s got a couple of options he can take and he needs to take them. He needs to take them right away.

The entire segment with General Flynn was exceptional.

