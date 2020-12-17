https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fdc7da0fcf548787c02ca86
Dozens of kidnapped school boys arrived back home on Friday a day after security forces rescued them in northwest Nigeria….
Vital housing assistance, such as rapid rehousing, may not be available to families that don’t meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homeless, including those who h…
A report finds the sheriff’s sergeant accidentally shot by a fellow police officer as they responded to a mass shooting at a California bar had tripped and fallen during the chaos…
Trump’s White House lawyers are trying to stop last-minute impeachment repeat by firing FBI director Christopher Wray…
“Double discrimination” and a need for control may be triggering unhealthy eating habits among bisexual men….