Rapper and singer/songwriter Lil Nas X told a fan on Instagram that she should get an abortion when she told him she was pregnant.

“I think I’m pregnant,” the fan wrote in. Nas, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, responded in an apparent attempt at humor, “Congratulations! Get rid of it.”

Even if the comment was distastefully said in jest, Nas is certainly without respect for the pro-life community. When Live Action reported on his directive to a fan to have an abortion, he replied by mocking the site.

“BREAKING: Rapper [Lil Nas X] known for his song ‘Old Town Road’ tells his pregnant fan to kill her baby— ‘Congratulations! get rid of it,” Live Action reported Wednesday.

“No one cares, ratio,” the rapper posted, captioning a video promoting his raunchy song “Holiday.”

Celebrities have made a habit out of promoting abortion and mocking pro-lifers.

In 2017, actress and mother Mila Kunis bragged to late-night host Conan O’Brien that she regularly donates to the abortion chain Planned Parenthood in Vice President Mike Pence’s name, who is a staunch pro-life conservative.

“It’s not so much a prank as much as I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing, and was trying to do,” she said. “So as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.”

“Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name,’” Kunis boasted in delight.

In March, actress and former talkshow host Busy Philipps “shouted” her abortion to a rally full of abortion activists gathered outside the Supreme Court.

Philipps, who had an abortion at age 15, said the procedure enabled her to have nice things in life, including her “two healthy children,” a hybrid car, and her “beautiful f***ing home.”

“There I was, sitting in Los Angeles, in my beautiful office of my own late-night talk show,” Philipps told the crowd, Grabien reported at the time.

“Soon I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful f***ing home to kiss my two beautiful and healthy children and my husband who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career,” the actress continued.

Philipps paused before belting out: “And I have all of this, all of it! Because, because, because, I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15!”

“I will not be shamed into being quiet,” the 40-year-old continued. “We will not be shamed into being quiet. Never again!”

“I will never stop talking about my abortion, or my periods, or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up with the moon!” the celebrity closed.

