GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) this week said he has asked the FBI for a briefing on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s ties to Chinese spy Fang Fang – and twice it has been canceled by the FBI.

“Swalwell is a national security liability. This is too important for the FBI to continue to stonewall,” McCarthy said.

I have asked the FBI for a briefing on Rep. Swalwell’s ties to a reported-spy from China. Twice it has been scheduled. Twice it has been canceled by the FBI. Swalwell is a national security liability. This is too important for the FBI to continue to stonewall. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 16, 2020

A Chinese spy raised money for Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) and planted an “intern” in his congressional office.

A Chinese national named Fang Fang, AKA, Christine Fang targeted politicians in California between 2011 and 2015 at the direction of China’s internal spy agency and even had intimate relationships with two Midwestern mayors, according Axios.

Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates but it is also believed the Chinese spy and honeypot had an intimate relationship with Swalwell.

To date, Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee and has access to highly classified information, has not answered questions about his relationship with Fang Fang.

McCarthy said Swalwell should be removed from the House Intel Committee and ultimately removed from Congress.

The same FBI that spared no resources hunting down Trump and his associates over a nonexistent Russian threat are now stonewalling oversight of a very real threat from the Chinese Communists.

