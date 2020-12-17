https://www.theepochtimes.com/graham-warns-of-twin-threats-to-conservatism-unregulated-big-tech-and-unverified-mail-in-voting_3622476.html

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has said that conservatism is under attack from unregulated social media companies and unverified mail-in voting, a day before he introduced a bill that would remove some liability protections that Big Tech platforms now enjoy. “There’s two threats to conservatism: mass mail-in voting unverified, and social media companies unregulated, unable to be sued when they take down the content of conservatives,” said Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, in remarks to Fox News’ “Hannity” on Monday. “Section 230 allows the Big Tech companies to take down content and make decisions without being sued and they’re not regulated,” Graham explained, referring to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, introduced in 1996 to let then-fledgling social media companies grow without fear of lawsuits. “There’s no business that I know of in America that can’t be sued for their actions and not subject to regulation by the …

