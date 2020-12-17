https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2020/12/17/guessing-scotus-do-rulings-depend-on-what-roberts-has-for-breakfast-each-day-n295494
About The Author
Related Posts
The Same People Who Brought You the First Coup Attempt Against President Trump Are Now Gearing up to Steal House Seats
December 6, 2020
MSNBC's Despicable Joy Reid Smears Mitch McConnell as 'Racist,' 'Terrorist,' Worshipper at 'the Altar of 'Whiteness'
December 4, 2020
CNN’s Jim Acosta Blatantly Lies Over The Suspension of His Press Credentials While Complaining Over Trump’s Lies
December 7, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy