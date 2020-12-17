https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/hackers-breached-us-nuclear-security-administration-maintains-us-nuclear-stockpile/

US officials announced this week the Nuclear Security Administration was among the entities breached by state-sponsored hackers in the SolarWinds breach.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Sunday night issued Emergency Directive 21-01, in response to a KNOWN COMPROMISE involving SolarWinds Orion products.

This was only the fifth Emergency Directive issued by CISA under the authorities granted by Congress in the Cybersecurity Act of 2015.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Gateway Pundit Requests 3:30 AM TCF Center Footage of Detroit’s Biden Ballot Dump

U.S. nuclear weapons agency breached amid massive cyber onslaught. DOE and NNSA officials began coordinating notifications about the breach to their congressional oversight bodies.https://t.co/usUoetgiqY — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 17, 2020

No doubt, the liberal media and deep state will likely blame Russia.

But we all know who did this.

Politico reported:

The Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, have evidence that hackers accessed their networks as part of an extensive espionage operation that has affected at least half a dozen federal agencies, officials directly familiar with the matter said. On Thursday, DOE and NNSA officials began coordinating notifications about the breach to their congressional oversight bodies after being briefed by Rocky Campione, the chief information officer at DOE. They found suspicious activity in networks belonging to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories in New Mexico and Washington, the Office of Secure Transportation at NNSA, and the Richland Field Office of the DOE. The hackers have been able to do more damage at FERC than the other agencies, and officials there have evidence of highly malicious activity, the officials said but did not elaborate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

