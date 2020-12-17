https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JoshHawley-Stimulus-Checks-Senate/2020/12/17/id/1002108

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., will push the Senate to hold a straight vote on a proposal of his to send out another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, he announced in a tweet on Thursday.

“Tomorrow I will go to the Senate floor to ask for an up or down vote on my bill to provide a direct payment of $1200 to working Americans, $2400 for couples, $500 for kids,” Hawley wrote. “This is the #covid relief working families need.”

The senator recently joined with Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders to push for stimulus checks as part of a larger package, which remains in negotiations, for coronavirus relief and government funding.

The Hill notes that the Senate allows any individual senator to request a vote, but any other senator is able to object. Hawley acknowledged this possibility during comments to reporters on Thursday.

“It might,” get blocked, he said. “I’ve said all along I want to have a vote.”

