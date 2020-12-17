https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530717-hawley-to-try-to-force-vote-on-proposal-for-12k-stimulus-checks

Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyJohnson, Lee don’t plan to challenge Electoral College results Congress close to coronavirus deal that includes stimulus checks Progressives ramp up calls for increased unemployment insurance, direct payments MORE (R-Mo.) said he will go to the floor on Friday to ask for a vote on his proposal to provide a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

“Tomorrow I will go to the Senate floor to ask for an up or down vote on my bill to provide a direct payment of $1200 to working Americans, $2400 for couples, $500 for kids,” Hawley said in a tweet.

Hawley added that it’s “the #covid relief working families need.”

Hawley introduced legislation earlier this month to provide a second $1,200 stimulus check in language that would mirror language included in the March CARES Act.

He’s also teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSweeping COVID-19, spending deal hits speed bumps Former Sanders spokesperson: Progressive base confused by ‘ambiguity’ over how to replace Pelosi Ocasio-Cortez: I’m ‘not ready’ to be Speaker but Pelosi and Schumer need to go MORE (I-Vt.) to try to get it passed by the end of the year as part of a sweeping agreement, which is still being negotiated, to fund the government and provide long-stalled coronavirus relief.

Under the Senate rules any one senator can ask for a vote but any one senator can object.

Hawley, in a separate interview with reporters in the Capitol, didn’t rule out that someone blocking his vote could impact if he lets leadership speed up the eventual agreement.

In order to speed up votes in the Senate they’ll need cooperation from every senator.

“It might,” Hawley said. “I’ve said all along I want to have a vote.”

