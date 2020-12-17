https://clashdaily.com/2020/12/biden-unity-incoming-white-house-deputy-chief-of-staff-calls-republicans-a-bunch-of-fers/

Joe Biden has made calls for unity but it seems that many Democrats aren’t getting the message — including one that is very close to him.

Since the election, we’ve seen prominent Democrats and left-wing celebs calling for blacklists, violence, as they made bizarre, unhinged rants against President Trump, Republicans in Congress that didn’t distance themselves from him, and conservative voters who supported him.

This kind of thing seems to be contrary to the constant bleating by Biden that it’s time to “put aside” our differences. It probably won’t go over well with the 73 million people that voted for President Trump.

While @JoeBiden calls for “unity” his potty mouth incoming Deputy COS calls Conservatives (expletive) in mag interview. If Biden wants to spur a #Resist movement against his Admin alienating 1/2 the country is a good way to do it https://t.co/rLCEr2uPZJ #mapoli @senatemajldr @gop — Adriana Cohen (@AdrianaCohen16) December 16, 2020

The “Resist” movement that began immediately after Trump’s 2016 win was based on blatant lies that he is a racist and would run the country like a dictator. He didn’t. History — if it’s honest — will show that he ran the country respecting federalism and the Constitution. He was even criticized by Democrats for not being an authoritarian and writing an executive order on DACA, for example, rather than having Congress do the work by writing a bill that he would be willing to sign.

Democrats seem to think that they can vilify Republicans constantly, make disingenuous calls for unity, then blame the Right for the lack of unity.

Here’s a prime example.

Joe Biden’s Campaign Manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, who is set to become the Deputy Chief of Staff called Republicans “a bunch of f***ers” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “terrible.” She made the statements in an interview with author Glennon Doyle published in Glamour Magazine on Tuesday.

Ironically, O’Malley Dillon’s comments were in a discussion about compromise and unity and lamenting the “polarized” political milieu that we’re currently in.

O’MALLEY DILLON: Like Joe Biden says all the time, “Great leadership starts with listening.” It’s challenging for us to do that right now, because of how polarized we are. But politics breaks down to one-on-one conversations and not being afraid to talk. I get that you’re not supposed to talk politics at the holiday dinner. Well, fuck that. It’s because we don’t do that that we are in this situation now.

I also think, as in love, compromise is a good thing. The atmosphere in the world now is like, “Oh, if you compromise, you don’t believe in something.” No, it’s: I believe in it so much that I’m going to work to find a path we can both go down together. That feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board.

DOYLE: That might be what we’re missing—is that redefining of compromise. That it is or it can be the ultimate victory.

O’MALLEY DILLON: Yes, exactly. And frankly, that’s what we need. The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, “You think you can work with Republicans?” I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.

So much healing! Such unity!

O’Malley Dillon goes on to say that both sides want the same things, “They want to do their work, get paid a fair share, have time for themselves and their family, and see each other as neighbors. And this overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created is the thing that I think we can break down.”

And who was it that pushed that “negative, polarized” state that we’ve been in?

Is it the right that basically says, “Leave me the hell alone” or could it be the left that worked back from the premise that Trump is a Nazi and therefore all of his supporters are Nazis?

Hell, Joe launched his campaign on the Charlottesville “Fine People” Hoax!

So, really, get out of here with this sudden “unity” nonsense! We all know that this is temporary because Democrats are poised to seize power again and it all goes out the window when the next Republican contenders for President step up… or if Republicans lose control of the Senate.

This Glamour article was making its rounds on Conservative Twitter for a completely different reason… praising O’Malley Dillon for speaking so candidly about being a mom and having a high-pressure job.

New York Times columnist and Hillary’s go-to as a “friendly” member of the media that can be counted on to push the Democrat narrative, Maggie Haberman, tweeted about it and set the ball rolling.

Let’s not forget the first female campaign manager to shatter the glass ceiling and win a presidential campaign.

Not only does she have four children, she’s married to a Lincoln Project NeverTrumper, George Conway, who would openly criticize her boss on Twitter. That’s gotta be a helluva thing to deal with. O’Malley Dillon said that she only handles her job because her husband is on-board with it. If she were in Kellyanne’s shoes, she’d crumble under the pressure.

Literally less than a week ago. “I think the toughest part for me has been the time spent away from my newborn… If you hope to have a family and a career, always know that both of your dreams are compatible and achievable.”https://t.co/F1STLTeIoj — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) December 16, 2020

Conservative women who are unapologetically moms and hold high-power jobs aren’t anything new.

Clearly, the only women that really matter to Democrats and the Media — but I repeat myself — are Left-wing women. Conservative women are ignored or vilified. So much for the “Biden unity.”

