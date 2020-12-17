https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/17/here-are-the-strippers-who-saved-san-diego-restaurants-from-gavin-newsoms-lockdown-orders-n1216919
About The Author
Related Posts
Revolutionary martyrs
September 6, 2020
CNN Anchor Says the Anniversary of Kristallnacht Reminds Her of Trump
November 14, 2020
Mississippi Puts God on Its State Flag
November 6, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy