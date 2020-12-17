https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/clinton-republicans-omalley-biden/2020/12/17/id/1002086

Hillary Clinton on Thursday defended incoming Biden Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon for referring to Republicans with an expletive and to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as ”terrible.”

”People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so,” Clinton tweeted.

O’Malley Dillon was responding to a comment from Glamour reporter Glennon Doyle about refining compromise and how it helped Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” said O’Malley Dillon.

”In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of [expletive deleted]. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

Some of President-elect Joe Biden’s donors want O’Malley Dillon to apologize for her comments, according to Axios.

Biden Communications Director Kate Bedingfield also defended O’Malley Dillon, tweeting she “would be the first to tell you her mom doesn’t approve of spicy language” but that “the point she was making … unity and healing are possible — and we can get things done.”

