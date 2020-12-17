https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-mn-gov-paroles-child-killer-while-threatening-single-mom-with-prison-for-opening-restaurant

King George has nothing on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Had Walz been around in the early 1760s, it wouldn’t have taken the colonists 13 years to declare independence.

There is no subtlety to Walz’s tyranny, and his evils are clearly no longer sufferable. His regime is now threatening to imprison business owners who have no options to feed their families other than keeping their businesses open. At the same time, he is releasing violent criminals, including child murderers, as violent crime consumes the Twin Cities region.

Larvita McFarquhar is America embodied. An African-American single mom with four children to support, Larvita never asked for handouts. She opened Haven’s Garden, in Lynd, Minnesota, a family-oriented restaurant with an attached gymnasium for kids to have a good time. She is the ultimate entrepreneur and family woman, but in Walz’s Sodom and Gomorrah, she is now a criminal. She had the audacity to pursue the rights spelled out in the Declaration of Independence and kept her business open at great expense with full compliance with all the unscientific distancing restrictions.

The twisted irony is that Walz is all in on the de-incarceration agenda. Just last month, he stated that “incarceration is a failure of the system.” But what he really meant was only incarceration for dangerous criminals should be shunned. On Wednesday afternoon, Nathan Hansen, Larvita’s attorney, posted on Twitter that “Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Kaitrin C. Vohs filed court documents to have Ms. McFarquhar potentially imprisoned to force her compliance with Governor Tim Walz’s executive order.”

With so many criminals being released for violating real laws, you know, like not to steal, carjack, or murder, wouldn’t “Mr. Anti-incarceration” himself not want lovely people like Ms. McFarquhar to be imprisoned for living a free life? Don’t count on it.

What I find interesting is that people are now being criminalized for supporting their families with their own God-given, constitutionally protected property rights. Larvita has no other way to support her family. Despite our government spending hundreds of billions of dollars on the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, Larvita told me in an interview on my podcast that she has not received a penny of federal help, a complaint I’ve heard from nearly all small business owners. What choice does she have?

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard virtue-signaling from political elites in recent years that drug traffickers aren’t so bad because they have no other way to support themselves. In fact, last year, the Ninth Circuit ruled that cities cannot clean out homeless encampments even when they are blocking public walkways because it violates the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The Ninth Circuit essentially ruled that you can’t criminalize something that, in their estimation, is unavoidable in order to live.

As a result, just as the state may not criminalize the state of being “homeless in public places,” the state may not “criminalize conduct that is an unavoidable consequence of being homeless — namely sitting, lying, or sleeping on the streets,” concluded the court in Martin v. City of Boise. The Supreme Court refused to overturn this extremely novel opinion.

So you mean to tell me there is now an inalienable right to camp out on public streets because it’s supposedly unavoidable, but there is no right to earn a living with one’s legitimately owned business, even though it is conduct that is an unavoidable necessity of feeding one’s family? Courts are now ruling there is a right to homeless encampment and a right to Medicaid, but no right to property, as mentioned in the Declaration of Independence.

Now hold this thought as we move to another Tim Walz news story of the week.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, as part of the state’s Board of Pardons, voted to immediately commute the life sentence of Myon Burrell after he served 18 years for the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002. He intended to kill someone else in a gang fight that day, but a stray bullet hit Edwards in the heart while she was in her home doing schoolwork. Burrell’s cousin and jailmate testified in 2002 that he confessed to the killing, and Timothy Oliver, the intended victim of the shooting, testified that Burrell pulled the trigger. But, of course, Burrell and his lawyer maintain that he is an innocent man.

Why did Walz release him? The “science” of teenage killers!

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the developments in science and law as we look at this case,” said Walz. “We can’t shackle our children in 2020,” added Walz. “We need to grow as our science grows.”

You see, it’s all in the science. The science says we can’t incarcerate teenage killers. The science says we must declare war on cops and incarceration, which leads to utter terror, fear, and carjackings in Minneapolis. The science says that same-sex couples can biologically impregnate each other. The science says that diners have to dine outside in the zero-degree weather in Minnesota, but outdoor hockey designed to be played in the cold must be canceled. And the science says that business owners are a threat to the public.

Are you starting to see a pattern here?

There is so much crime in Ramsey and Hennepin Counties that they are forced to call in police from surrounding areas. Carjackings in Minneapolis were up 537% this November over last year. According to Neighborhood Scout, “With a crime rate of 42 per one thousand residents, St. Paul has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes. One’s chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 24.”

What’s their response? Ramsey County’s prison population shrank by 43% from 2010 to 2019, and that was before the coronavirus jailbreak. Hennepin County has lifted bail requirements for 20 felony-level crimes. Attorney General Keith Ellison, who wants to lock up business owners, joined Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in that announcement just two weeks ago in which Freeman bragged about the Hennepin County jail population being reduced by over 40% just in the past few months. He said that “we don’t want to clog up our jails with persons who are not a threat, so that we have the space and the money to hold violent offenders.”

Former Ramsey County Attorney Susan Gaertner told KSTP a few months ago it is not “all that unusual” to have someone with multiple felony convictions who has barely served time behind bars. “We have, in Minnesota, one of the lowest incarceration rates in the country,” said Gaertner in response to a story of a seven-time violent convict not serving time. “Right now, we are fourth from the bottom and we put very few Minnesota citizens in prisons compared to the rest of the country.”

Yet Ellison’s office is now dragging Larvita into Ramsey County court from halfway across the state because she, not the carjackers and the gangs in the Twin Cities, is the problem. She is the one who needs to be in jail because of the same virus that is used an excuse to release carjackers and drug traffickers.

This country is simply not big enough for people like us and people with the worldview of Walz and Ellison.

The preamble of the Minnesota constitution states that the document was established by the people “grateful to God for our civil and religious liberty, and desiring to perpetuate its blessings and secure the same to ourselves and our posterity.” At its core, that means using the power to lock up violent criminals while getting out of the way of individual liberty. The opening line of the state constitution states, “Government is instituted for the security, benefit and protection of the people, in whom all political power is inherent, together with the right to alter, modify or reform government whenever required by the public good.”

If the governor doesn’t submit to the right to liberty, security, and protection, then he must remember the “right to alter, modify, and reform,” held by the same sovereign citizens.

