https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-passes-two-day-stopgap-funding-bill-sends-it-senate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday evening passed a stopgap measure meant to fund the government until just past midnight on Monday morning, sending the provision over to the Senate for what would have to be a hasty passage to avoid a shutdown late tonight.

The measure would ensure funding for the government only until 12:01 a.m. on Monday. The bill passed 320-60 in the House.

The funding bill could get hung up in the Senate over disagreements regarding the next round of COVID-19 stimulus payments. Legislators are currently considering a package that would include $600 relief payments to Americans, though some have argued for $1,200 payments equal to those that went out earlier in the year.

