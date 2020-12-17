https://www.dailywire.com/news/hunter-biden-business-partners-pushed-to-get-joe-involved-in-chinese-deal-called-it-a-no-brainer-say-texts-obtained-by-fox

Hunter Biden’s former business partners pushed to get Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden involved in a deal with the chairman of a Chinese energy company, according to text messages obtained by Fox News.

Tony Bobulinski and James Gilliar worked with Hunter on a business deal with Chinese Energy Company CEFC in 2017 and sought to get Hunter’s father, then the former vice president of the U.S., involved in the deal to make it appear as “truly” a “family business.” The two also involved Joe’s brother, Jim Biden, in the deal, as well, according to the messages obtained by Fox News.

In an April 30, 2017, exchange, Bobulinski asked Gilliar: “What is the deal w Jim Biden as he wasn’t part of the discussion but now seems a focal point[?]”

Gilliar responded: “With H demons, could be good to have a back up, he strengthens our USP to Chinese as it looks like a truly family business, and I like the dude.”

Later in a May 11, 2017, exchange, Gilliar wrote to Bobulinski: “Man U are right let’s get the company set up, then tell H and family the high stakes and get Joe involved.”

Joe has repeatedly denied that he was involved with any of his son’s overseas business dealings, which included negotiations with contacts in China, Ukraine, and elsewhere. It is not clear from the text messages how Bobulinski and Gilliar planned to involve the former vice president in the business deal.

The business venture in question was known as Sinohawk Holdings and involved Hunter and Jim Biden along with Bobulinski, Gilliar, and another former business associate of Hunter’s, Rob Walker. The business deal fell through and CEFC never sent funds to Sinohawk.

On May 4 and 5 of 2017, Bobulinski and Gilliar discussed getting Joe to attend a meeting purportedly to be attended by CEFC executives scheduled for days later on May 7.

“Think Joe may come Sunday. I’m hoping,” Gilliar texted.

“Yah I told Jim that’s a no brainer if he can make it he should be there,” Bobulinski replied, to which Gilliar wrote back, “Agreed.”

In a May 20, 2017, exchange, the two business associates discussed the Biden family’s apparent wariness to having Joe mentioned as being directly involved during certain discussions. They described the Biden family as “paranoid.”

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid,” Gilliar wrote Bobulinski.

“OK they should be paranoid about things,” Bobulinski replied.

Hunter admitted in a Dec. 9 statement that federal investigators are looking into his taxes. The investigators have reportedly focused in on Hunter’s business dealings in China.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

Earlier this year, Bobulinski went public with allegations that the former vice president was mixed up in his son’s business dealings, saying in part:

What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother.

