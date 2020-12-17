https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/hunter-biden-requested-10-million-wire-chinese-energy-tycoon-ye-jianming-best-wishes-biden-family/

Hunter Biden asked Chinese energy tycoon Ye Jianming to ‘quickly’ send him a $10 million wire in a newly released June 2017 email.

Fox News obtained the email from Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski.

Joe Biden has denied any role in his son’s businesses. But emails sent to and from Hunter Biden have cast doubt on that, including a 2017 email obtained by Fox News which shows Hunter requesting keys for Joe and Jill Biden, along with his uncle, Jim Biden, for space he planned to share with an “emissary” for a chairman of a now-bankrupt Chinese energy company. In another 2017 email also obtained by Fox News, Biden wrote to the same Chinese energy company’s chairman extending “best wishes from the entire Biden family,” and urging the chairman to “quickly” send a $10 million wire to “properly fund and operate” the Biden joint venture with the company.

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Department of State Issues New Warnings: “The Chinese Communist Party Poses a Real Threat”

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

The $10 million was supposed to fund SinoHawk Holdings.

The $10 million wire didn’t go through to fund SinoHawk and Hunter Biden ultimately struck a side deal with the Chinese energy company CEFC.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco, according to Senate documents.

Senate investigators described how the Chinese state owned energy company wired the $5 million “loan” to Hunter’s firm through an investment vehicle — to the bank account for Hudson West III –which then dispersed the money to Hunter’s firm (money laundering).

Per Senate investigators:

“On August 8, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III. These funds may have originated from a loan issued from the account of a company called Northern International Capital Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment company identified at one time as a “substantial shareholder” in CEFC International Limited along with Ye. It is unclear whether Hunter Biden was half-owner of Hudson West III at that time. However, starting on August 8, the same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through September 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent frequent payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm. These payments, which were described as consulting fees, reached $4,790,375.25 in just over a year.”

Ye Jianming has been ‘missing’ since 2018 and is “swimming with the fishes” according to Rudy Giuliani.

In an audio released in October by The National Pulse, Hunter Biden is heard complaining about his business partner Devon Archer naming him and Joe Biden as witnesses in a criminal case in the Southern District of New York without even notifying him.

Hunter Biden is also heard freaking out over Ye Jianming’s disappearance.

“I get calls from my father to tell me that The New York Times is calling but my old partner Eric, who literally has done me harm for I don’t know how long, is the one taking the calls because my father will not stop sending the calls to Eric. I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the fucking spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing. The richest man in the world is missing who was my partner. He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment inside a $4 billion deal to build the fucking largest fucking LNG port in the world. And I am receiving calls from the Southern District of New York from the U.S. Attorney himself. My best friend in business Devon has named me as a witness without telling me in a criminal case and my father without telling me,” Hunter said.

When asked this week about his son Hunter, Joe Biden said he is “confident” Hunter did nothing wrong.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

