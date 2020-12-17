https://www.dailywire.com/news/hunter-biden-was-due-significant-pay-from-china-firm-starting-in-2019-requested-10-million-in-2017-reports

Multiple new emails allegedly from Hunter Biden reveal financial ties to firms inside of communist China. The alleged emails have surfaced after it was revealed last week that Hunter Biden is under federal criminal investigation over his business dealings, particularly in China.

Hunter Biden was informed in 2018 by one of his business partners that he would start to receive “significant” payments the following year from a firm in China that was co-owned by the Bank of China, which is owned by the communist Chinese government.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Wednesday:

The revelations conflict with an October 2019 statement issued from Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, that said Biden had not received any return on his investment in BHR, nor had there been any distributions to the firm’s shareholders since he obtained his 10% equity stake two years prior through his company, Skaneateles LLC. The emails, which were located on a copy of Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop, show that he took out a $150,000 capital loan with one of BHR’s Chinese-based partners in July 2017 to help fund his $420,000 investment into the firm that year. When the loan came due in December 2018, Schwerin advised Hunter Biden to extend the loan for another year so he could pay it back with future distributions. “Since BHR will be making distributions in 2019 far exceeding $150,000 it is a no brainer to extend the loan,” Schwerin wrote to Hunter Biden and Mesires in a Dec. 20, 2018, email. “Of course, if we can execute the agreement as proposed 100% of those BHR distributions would go to you.”

The news follows last week’s bombshell revelation from Hunter Biden when he confirmed that he is under federal criminal investigation. While Biden suggested that the investigation only involved his taxes, CNN reported that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues,” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.”

The DCNF’s report follows a separate report on Wednesday from Fox News claiming that Hunter Biden extended “best wishes from the entire Biden family” to the chairman of CEFC, a Chinese energy firm, and urged them to send $10 million to “properly fund and operate” a business endeavor that Hunter Biden had with them.

CNN reported separately that the company “aligned itself so closely with the Chinese government that it was often hard to distinguish between the two.”

Fox News reported:

Fox News obtained an email Hunter Biden sent on June 18, 2017, to Zhao Runlong at CEFC, asking that they please “translate my letter to Chairman Ye, please extend my warmest best wishes and that I hope to see the Chairman soon.” “I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States,” Hunter Biden wrote in the attached letter, dated June 17, 2017. “Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners.” He added: “We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai.”

The report noted that the $10 million was never transfer never happened.

Related: Hunter Biden Called Father And Chinese Business Partner ‘Office Mates,’ Requested They Get Office Keys: Report

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

