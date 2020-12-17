https://www.dailywire.com/news/whoopi-goldberg-defends-tom-cruises-viral-covid-19-rant

Whoopi Goldberg came to Tom Cruise’s defense Wednesday amid the backlash he faces for leaked audio in which he berated the crew of “Mission: Impossible 7” for not socially distancing.

“You know, some people don’t understand why he would get so angry,” Goldberg said on “The View,” adding, “I get it. That’s his movie, and if he goes down with COVID, the movie’s done — five, six weeks done.”

“You can keep going, you can get a new camera operator — no disrespect to camera operators. You can get a new sound man, but you can’t get another Tom Cruise. It’s him, and if [Cruise’s] looking over and he can see you not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, it’s kind of like a little bit of a middle finger, in my opinion,” Goldberg continued.

Goldberg’s co-host Joy Behar seconded her opinion, saying, “I believe that Tom Cruise [was] completely justified in doing that.” Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin added how the violation of COVID-19 safety protocols “probably warrants his rage, his anger, his disappointment.”

Co-host Sara Haines, explaining that she agreed with “the sentiment of the message” Cruise conveyed, believes Cruise went over the top is how he expressed himself. “Only a Tom Cruise on a set could get away with that. You should never speak to grown adults the way he just did,” she said.

WATCH:

TOM CRUISE ERUPTS AT CREW OVER COVID-19 BREACH: After audio from the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ captured Tom Cruise’s outburst at the staff and crew over apparently not following COVID-19 safety protocols, the co-hosts discuss if he was out of line. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/E3yw4PgWoz — The View (@TheView) December 17, 2020

Leaked audio published by The Sun earlier this week revealed Cruise yelling at film crew who were allegedly violating the set’s COVID-19 protocols. Cruise, the star as well as the producer for “MI:7,” has shelled out hundreds of thousands of dollars to maintain proper protocols as the production shot across Europe in recent months.

As The Daily Wire reported of his outburst:

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us!” Cruise screamed. “Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers.” “I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” Cruise continued. “And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again and you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry!” “So, I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies,” Cruise continued. “I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f***ing gone and so are you. So, you’re going to cost him his job and if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys.”

After Cruise’s rant leaked to the press, he reportedly launched into a second one, prompting five members of the crew to quit.

Related: Tom Cruise Rants Again, Five Crew Members Quit, Report Says.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

