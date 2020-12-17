https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/i-hack-you-long-time-eric-eric-swalwell-wagging-his-finger-at-republicans-over-russian-hacking-backfires-spectacularly/

Ancient Chinese secret, eh Eric?

Sorry, that joke will never get old.

Pretty sure Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has relatively credible allegations against him about banging a Chinese spy, should avoid commenting on Russia or hacking or any sort of questionable international dealings.

Just sayin’.

While Republicans are losing their minds on Trump Island, the United States Government is being hacked. Anyone want to tell the President? Maybe, I don’t know, protect our country and the businesses affected? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 17, 2020

HURR DURR.

Your self awareness is stunning… — j smith (@jen87nc) December 17, 2020

Spy f*cker says what???? — Jeffrey “Big Guy” Voth (@Acuda4me) December 17, 2020

Oof.

The hackers probably got the passwords when you leaked them to the Chinese spy you were banging. — Ordy Packard’s Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) December 17, 2020

Could be.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*dead*

Remember when Christine Fang’s bosses stole the personal info of millions of current, past, and potential government employees when they hacked OMB? — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) December 17, 2020

Idk what was your job on the intel committee besides banging Chinese spies? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 17, 2020

Looks like she traded up… pic.twitter.com/z6VD9UF3lV — Dr. President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) December 17, 2020

Just barely.

Fang Fang says what now? — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) December 17, 2020

I hack you long time, Eric. pic.twitter.com/YMNbg6qETN — Master Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) December 17, 2020

Annnd this editor is officially dead.

Thanks for that.

I hope Xi sees this. — Rob from Jersey (@Robsgymnasium) December 17, 2020

A Chinese spy hacked your zipper. When are you stepping down?@RepSwalwell — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 17, 2020

Man, we owe Eric some fortune cookies or something … we really needed this laugh.

***

