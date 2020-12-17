http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OYn1KW_gF2s/

An illegal alien, who is the subject of a deportation order, has been charged with 19 counts of child sexual assault in Iredell County, North Carolina.

Jose Rosendo Marquez, a 50-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was charged with 19 counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense after his arrest by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Police started their investigation into Marquez in August after a minor told investigators they had been sexually assaulted by the illegal alien multiple times in August 2017.

When police obtained a warrant for Marquez’s arrest, they learned he had fled the state of North Carolina for Virginia. Police tracked Marquez down in Virginia and arrested him in late November.

Last week, Marquez was extradited back to North Carolina to face the child sexual assault charges. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bail.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that Marquez is an illegal alien from El Salvador who failed to appear at his immigration hearing in August 2005. Subsequently, Marquez was ordered deported from the U.S. by a federal immigration judge.

ICE agents have issued a detainer for Marquez so that if he is released by Iredell County at any time, he will be turned over to their custody for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

