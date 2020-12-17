https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hassan-rouhani-nuclear-deal-sanctions/2020/12/17/id/1002011

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani predicts that Joe Biden will reenter the Iran nuclear deal that President Donald Trump left and will lift sanctions imposed on Tehran, The Hill reports.

Rouhani made his forecast on Thursday, a day after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made similar remarks. Khamenei said he supported Iran’s return to the agreement if the sanctions were ended.

“I have no doubt that the three-year resistance of the Iranian nation will force the future U.S. administration to succumb to the people and return to their commitments and break the sanctions,” Rouhani said during a videoconference, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

On Wednesday, both Iranian leaders shared their willingness to negotiate with a Biden administration about reentering a nuclear deal with Tehran.

“While today the entire world had understood that we are on our own two feet and nobody can break our nation, if the P5+1 returns to their full commitments, we will return to our full commitments the same hour,” Rouhani said Wednesday, mentioning the other international signatories of the deal.

In another address, Khamenei said, “If the sanctions can be lifted in a correct, wise, Iranian-Islamic, and dignified manner, this should be done.”

Previously, Rouhani and Khamenei have had opposing views on negotiating with the U.S. and other Western countries. Biden, who was instrumental in crafting the nuclear deal that Trump pulled out of, has expressed interest in rejoining the agreement.

Many Republican lawmakers are opposed to rejoining the former agreement because it doesn’t address Iran’s missile program or support for armed groups across the Middle East.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

