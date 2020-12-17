https://www.theblaze.com/news/iranian-president-biden-will-bow

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani recently boasted about his country’s prospects now that a new president has been elected in the United States.

The totalitarian ruler said he has “no doubt” that the incoming U.S. administration under Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will “bow” to Iran and rejoin the nuclear deal forged in 2015 when Biden was vice president.

President Donald Trump removed the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and has since adopted a much tougher stance toward Iran, reimposing crippling sanctions lifted under the deal and conducting an airstrike that killed Iranian terrorist military leader Qassem Soleimani.

“I have no doubt that the heroic national resistance of Iran is going to compel the future U.S. government to bow … and the sanctions will be broken,” Rouhani said Thursday in a televised address introducing several infrastructure projects, according to the Washington Post.

Only a day prior, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also showed some openness to working with Biden if it resulted in the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

“If the sanctions can be lifted in a correct, wise, Iranian-Islamic, and dignified manner, this should be done,” he said during a televised address. “But our main focus should be on neutralizing the sanctions, and the initiative for this is in your hands.

“The lifting of sanctions is in the hands of the enemy, but nullifying them is in our hands,” he added.

The remarks appear to be a signal to the Biden administration that reengagement in the nuclear deal could be in order. The optimism makes sense since Biden indicated on the campaign trail he was willing to restore friendlier diplomatic relations with the country.

“If Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations,” Biden wrote in a CNN op-ed in September.

After all, it was under his leadership during the Obama administration that the U.S. agreed to lift the decades-old sanctions against Iran if the country reduced its uranium stockpile and ceased efforts to construct a nuclear weapon. Of course, Iran did not hold up their end of the bargain just as many Americans suspected.

As TheBlaze noted in 2018, Trump routinely criticized the agreement as the “worst deal ever,” “horrible,” “laughable,” and “defective at its core.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

