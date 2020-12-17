https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/17/is-this-satire-npr-is-off-to-the-races-angling-for-a-primo-position-in-pete-buttigiegs-lap-even-s-e-cupp-is-rolling-her-eyes/

Joe Biden hasn’t been inaugurated yet, but it’s nice to see that the media aren’t waiting until he’s sworn in to resume their duties as White House lapdogs.

Media have spent a great deal of time fawning over Biden’s transportation secretary pick Pete Buttigieg in particular, because he’ll be the first openly gay presidential cabinet member if you pretend that Richard Grenell didn’t exist.

So when Buttigieg explained yesterday why he was born to be transportation secretary …

Pete Buttigieg: “Travel in my mind is is synonymous with growth, with adventure, even love. So much so that I proposed to my husband Chasten in an airport terminal. Don’t let anybody tell you that O’Hare isn’t romantic.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 16, 2020

It was only natural that outlets like NPR start filling up the drool buckets:

Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Biden’s pick for transportation secretary, said he has “a personal love of transportation,” recounting train trips on Amtrak while in college, and said he proposed to his now-husband, Chasten, in an airport terminal. https://t.co/0t3cUASIAU — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) December 16, 2020

That’s literally NPR’s story about Buttigieg: that he loves airports and his husband.

Thank you for this hard-hitting report on his lack of qualifications for this job. — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) December 16, 2020

In this article, no form of the words “qualify”, “qualified” or “qualifications” appears. https://t.co/KDNjFZZCuT — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 17, 2020

For what it’s worth, S.E. Cupp, who’s totally ridin’ with Biden, is nevertheless rolling her eyes at this:

Is this satire? — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) December 17, 2020

And she’s definitely not the only one.

I have a *personal* love of fishing and hunting. Therefore, I can be Interior Secretary one day? Got it. https://t.co/B7arKDpCjb — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) December 17, 2020

“I had a model train set and some Matchbox cars.” – Pete https://t.co/jlR51KhREC — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 17, 2020

Well, hell, I have a personal love of shopping, so I guess I’m qualified to run the Department of Commerce. — Dr. AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 17, 2020

What a time to be alive.

Great reporting pic.twitter.com/cXNgzq4Vra — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) December 16, 2020

Pravda is back, baby! — 🎄🐘American Elephant🎄🐘 (@TheElephantsKid) December 17, 2020

This is the Onion…right? …tell me again why NPR get taxpayer funding? — Eugene McCarty (@EugeneMcCarty) December 17, 2020

Actually, we should care. No, not about Buttigieg liking transportation (despite its inherent injustice), but about the fact that this is the sort of “journalism” we’re in store for for at least the next four years.

wow the golden era of journalism lasted exactly as long as one republican term in the white house. https://t.co/FYsLdgqrY6 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2020

who could’ve seen this coming? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2020

npr: we won’t waste your time with stories about hunter biden’s shady af business activities (which, by the way, have earned him a DOJ investigation) also npr: pete buttigieg loves choo-choo trains. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2020

has cnn done an entire segment yet mocking buttigieg for saying he has a “personal love of transportation” or nah? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2020

The Guardians of Truth have stepped down off their soapboxes and crawled right back up the White House’s butt. Guess it’s safer in there.

