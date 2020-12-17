https://www.dailywire.com/news/bob-dole-admonishes-trump-to-accept-bitter-pill-of-defeat

Former Senator and 1996 Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole urged President Donald Trump on Thursday to concede the 2020 presidential election.

“The election is over and Biden will be president on January 20,” Dole, 97, told The Kansas City Star. “I know the president has not conceded and he may never concede, but he will not be in the White House on January 21.”

“It’s a pretty bitter pill for Trump, but it’s a fact he lost,” Dole added, who lost to former President Bill Clinton 24 years ago. “It’ll take him a while to accept that.”

Dole went on to compliment Biden, saying, “He’s a friend of mine and he was a good chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate. He did a good job. Proud to be a liberal — hopefully not too liberal — but he knows how the government works and the Congress works and all this will be a benefit to Joe.”

Dole also maintained that he hopes the GOP can keep a majority in the Senate as a check on a Democrat-controlled White House and House of Representatives.

“Right now it’s over and Biden will be president. And we all hope he’ll do a good job and not be too liberal. He’s got a lot of liberal ideas. We’ll see if we can keep the Senate,” Dole said.

So far, Trump has yet to concede the election, claiming it was “rigged” against him. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has nevertheless acknowledged Biden as the president-elect in a speech on the Senate floor.

As The Daily Wire reported:

“President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence deserve our thanks and our gratitude for their tireless work and their essential roles in all these victories and in many more,” McConnell said. “Six weeks ago, Americans voted in this year’s general election. The legal and constitutional processes have continued to play out since then. Yesterday, electors met in all 50 states. So, as of this morning, our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect.” “Many millions of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20th,” McConnell continued. “The Electoral College has spoken. So, today I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate, he’s devoted himself to public service for many years. I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans could take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time. I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump. Our nation needs us to add another bipartisan chapter to this record of achievement.”

