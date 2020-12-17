https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/17/jake-tapper-deploys-preemptive-whataboutism-gets-called-out-by-mollie-hemingway-and-others/

Jake Tapper, in what looks to be in response to outrage over Joe Biden’s incoming deputy chief of staff calling Republicans “f*ckers,” is warning his viewers about the “stunning hypocrisy” they’re about to see from the same “folks who were silent for four years about vulgarities and hideous smears”:

The stunning hypocrisy we’re beginning to see from folks who were silent for four years about vulgarities and hideous smears and more is going to require seatbelts and various safety equipment. Strap in! — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2020

LOL. This is what’s known as “preemptive whataboutism”:

Preemptive whataboutism. The end of the Golden Age of Journalism. https://t.co/CnHCPiz6ut — Lord BT (@back_ttys) December 17, 2020

If only someone at CNN — looking at you, Jeff Zucker — could have warned everyone:

Fortunately there wasn’t decades of evidence Trump was a vulgar human being when Jake’s network was giving Trump’s empty podium hours of primetime coverage, because that would be awkward. — Lord BT (@back_ttys) December 17, 2020

Yes, we ARE going to need “seatbelts and various safety equipment” as the “stunning hypocrisy” is going to come from the media as well:

For four years, we were told that it was illegitimate whataboutism to point out the raging hypocrisy of Trump’s Democratic critics. Now, it seems we will spend the next four years being told “whatabout Trump” is a complete defense to criticism of Democrats. https://t.co/FFA3k66fqx — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 17, 2020

They really need to make up their minds:

I was told that Trump being vulgar, etc was bad by media. Now they’re saying it’s ok for Democrats to be vulgar because Trump was. https://t.co/qNDxj9aWUD — RBe (@RBPundit) December 17, 2020

And here’s the zinger from Mollie Hemingway:

In other words, Jake plans to continue to ignore all vulgarities and smears from Democrats and also his outrage over every Trump tweet was performative and feigned. https://t.co/uSsVrAaEdn — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2020

And don’t even get us started on all the Russia stuff:

Russia hoax pusher has thoughts. https://t.co/xmW5CMj2Ic — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) December 17, 2020

And:

You for four years: Ermagherd Orange Man Bad Russia Russia Russia Collusion Orange Man Bad. Seriously, shut up and go away, you clown of a hack. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 17, 2020

Yes. “Weird” how this is happening:

Ah weird and here I thought the entire point was the professional adults were supposed to be back in charge but not on your watch! https://t.co/YmZga2c9XJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 17, 2020

Maybe journos should just “sit this one out”:

A CNN employee should probably sit out on commenting anything about “stunning hypocrisy” and “four years of silence.” https://t.co/hztYa0hcct — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) December 17, 2020

Because this isn’t a good look:

The lack of maturity from CNNers will never not be stunning. It’s truly become the Mean Girls Network https://t.co/lX1BciICqE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 17, 2020

We’ll end it with this supercut. Enjoy!

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

