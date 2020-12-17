https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-troupis-riveting-senate-testimony-on-wisconsin-fraud/
“Three million people properly voted in the state of Wisconsin. More than 200,000 identified during this recount did not. But those votes got counted. Our statute says they should not have been. That in our view is a taint on our election in Wisconsin.” — Attorney and former Wisconsin Judge James Troupis
“Three million people properly voted in the state of Wisconsin. More than 200,000 identified during this recount did not. But those votes got counted. Our statute says they should not have been. That in our view is a taint on our election in Wisconsin.” — Attorney James Troupis pic.twitter.com/6Me9aTfo1B
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 16, 2020