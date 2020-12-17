https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/17/jenna-ellis-take-heart-this-is-not-over-yet-n1217026/
About The Author
Related Posts
Not Racist at All: Cornell University Vaccine Mandate Only Applies to White Students
December 8, 2020
Lindsey Graham: Stacey Abrams ‘Conned’ Georgia Republicans Into Facilitating Biden Victory
December 11, 2020
TRUMP WON! GET YOURS!
December 2, 2020
Beijing Biden and the Dirty Money Secrets of Politicians [VIDEO]
November 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy