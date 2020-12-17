https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/17/jenna-ellis-take-heart-this-is-not-over-yet-n1217026
About The Author
Related Posts
Now for the Next Step: Articles About What Happens if the President-Elect Dies Before Taking Office
November 8, 2020
After Calling For a Boycott, AOC Named 'Employee of the Month' When Goya Sales Spike 1,000 Percent
December 8, 2020
When 2-Year-Olds Are Thrown Off Airplanes, You Know America Has Changed
December 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy