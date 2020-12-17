https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/jenna-ellis-says-presidential-election-was-stolen-president-trump

Trump campaign senior legal advisor and attorney for President Trump Jenna Ellis said that the presidential election “was stolen from President Trump” and that this must be remedied and prevented from ever occurring again in the U.S.

During an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast Ellis said she believes “the more that we continue to get to the bottom of this,” the nation is seeing the amount of “corruption and complete lawlessness” that tainted the election and people are calling for “answers” and “accountability.”

During the interview Ellis said that whatever the ultimate outcome of the 2020 election, “we have to make sure that in every single one of the 50 states the state legislatures are looking very seriously at election integrity…and they will put reasonable constitutionally appropriate safeguards to make sure that the will of the American people is not disenfranchised.”

President Trump has not conceded to Biden in the presidential election contest. He and others have alleged that the election was contaminated by fraud.

Ellis noted that she hopes “the state legislatures will seriously do their constitutionally delegated job, which is to make sure that their voters are not disenfranchised, and they will send the correct delegates to the Electoral College.”

Earlier this week during Electoral College voting Joe Biden got more than the 270 electoral votes required to win a presidential contest. The votes will be counted during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 presided over by Vice President Mike Pence.

Republican electors in some states cast conditional votes for President Trump, though this did not impact the official Electoral College vote: “We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward,” Pennsylvania chair of the Trump campaign Bernie Comfort said. “This was in no way an effort to usurp or contest the will of the Pennsylvania voters.”

Regarding the issue of the Republican electors in some states, Ellis said that “they still are the appropriate delegates under Trump and they absolutely can cast their vote when the false certifications ultimately, hopefully will not matter because they are false.”

