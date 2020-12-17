https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-hunter-foul-play

President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that he was not worried about the allegations against his son Hunter Biden and called them “foul play.”

Biden made the comments on an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that aired Thursday.

“We have great confidence in our son,” said Biden when asked about his son.

“I’m not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him, it’s used to get me. I think it’s kind of foul play but — look, it is what it is,” he added.

“He’s a grown man,” concluded Biden. “He’s the smartest man I know, I mean, in pure intellectual capacity, and uh, as long as he’s good, we’re good.”

Hunter Biden revealed in statement from the Biden Harris transition team that his “tax affairs” were under federal investigation. Subsequent reports claimed that he had been under investigation for alleged money laundering since 2018, but the probe was put on hold during the 2020 presidential campaign.

The president-elect has denied any wrongdoing related to his son’s business affairs.

Joe Biden might have been responding to a tweet by the president earlier Thursday where he denied having any role in the “potential prosecution” of Hunter Biden.

“I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family. It is just more Fake News. Actually, I find it very sad to watch!” tweeted the president.

Previous to this denial, the president had lashed out at Attorney General William Barr over reports that he knew about the investigation into Hunter Biden but did not reveal it to the public or to the president. Barr has since told the president that he would be retiring from the position at the end of the year.

