On Thursday, incoming President Joe Biden issued a strong vote of confidence in his son, Hunter Biden, despite the fact his son raked in cash through lucrative business deals with countries where Joe Biden was the Obama administration point person, most notably Ukraine and China. Not only did the incoming president defend his son, but he also suggested it was “foul play” to suggest Hunter Biden’s business deals have anything to do with Joe Biden himself. Perhaps he should try telling that to former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski.

“We have great confidence in our son,” Joe Biden, speaking with his wife Jill Biden beside him, told Stephen Colbert. “I am not concerned about any of the accusations made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play.”

Biden went on to call his son “the smartest man I know in pure intellectual capacity. And as long as he’s good, we’re good.”

Colbert went extremely easy on the incoming president. “As a father, I understand that and I admire that. But I mean in terms o f your job as president, can you reach acros the aisle to people who will be using this as an attack on you when it is such a personal attack because it’s about family?” he asked, allowing Biden to come across as magnanimous.

“If it benefits the country then yes, I really mean it,” Biden replied.

EXCLUSIVE: President-elect Joe Biden is defending his son amid an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes. The president-elect and Dr. Jill Biden spoke with @StephenAtHome for their first joint interview since the election. More on the @colbertlateshow at 11:35 p.m. ET on @CBS pic.twitter.com/DawaLVernh — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 17, 2020

The Biden family appears to have traded on Joe Biden’s famous name and public office for many years. The FBI investigated Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in 2007 for just this sort of “Delaware Way” soft corruption. Yet Hunter Biden made a name for himself by raising the influence peddling to a new level.

Hunter Biden joined the board of the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma in 2014, even though he lacked any experience in the gas industry or in Ukraine. However, Joe Biden did serve as the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine. The then-vice president even bragged about using a quid pro quo to force Ukraine’s president to fire a prosecutor who claimed he was investigating Burisma. (Biden has insisted that he angled for the ouster because the prosecutor was corrupt, but the connection is still suspicious.)

Hunter Biden also made bank by entering into deals with Chinese firms connected to the Chinese Communist Party. He helped a Chinese military contractor buy an American parts manufacturer. He invested in a company that the CCP eventually used to monitor and conrol the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. He helped China dominate the rare-earth minerals market. These and other deals enriched Hunter Biden arguably at America’s expense.

In 2017, Hunter Biden attempted to start a joint venture with the Chinese energy firm CEFC, which has close ties to the CCP. Tony Bobulinski, a business partner of Hunter’s, was supposed to become the CEO of the joint venture, SinoHawk Holdings. Yet the deal fell through. In the lead-up to the 2020 election, Bobulinski came forward about his ties to the Bidens, and he publicly stated that Joe Biden was personally involved in his son’s lucrative deals.

In a shameful and historic episode of malpractice, Big Tech and the legacy media moved to bury this explosive story, arguably helping China’s preferred candidate in the election. A Media Research Center poll found that if Americans who voted for Joe Biden had known about the Hunter Biden story, a sizeable portion said they would not have voted for the Democrat.

It is the furthest thing from “foul play” to suggest that the Hunter Biden scandal is real and that it implicates Joe Biden personally. It is quite frankly astounding that Stephen Colbert would accept such an answer at face value.

Joe Biden needs to answer Tony Bobulinski’s explosive allegations, and Americans deserve answers about Hunter Biden’s lucrative business deals. It is terrifyingly likely that the incoming president is compromised by the People’s Republic of China.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

