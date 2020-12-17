https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/17/just-delicious-redsteeze-is-on-a-roll-busting-npr-for-hypocrisy-on-presidents-unqualified-picks-for-admin-positions-screenshots/
About The Author
Related Posts
Drew Holden compiles a list of 'fact-checks' about a COVID-19 vaccine being ready this year
December 15, 2020
OWNED! Ted Cruz makes a mockery of Al Franken and his 'I Hate Ted Cruz' glass in just 1 BRUTALLY honest (hilarious) tweet
October 8, 2020
'It's comical': Detroit police chief straight up truth nukes Rep. Rashida Tlaib after she accused DPD of 'beating and assaulting protesters'
September 12, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy