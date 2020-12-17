https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/just-open-the-damn-country-aocs-poll-on-whether-or-not-600-is-enough-for-a-2nd-covid-check-from-the-govt-goes-so-very-wrong/

Because you know, AOC thinks money grows on magical money trees in magical unicorn land where everyone magically taxes the magical rich and they magically don’t mind.

Imagine if she and others were pushing to just open the economy and put people back to work? But oh no, she is harping on the fact that after the original COVID relief package that our great, great, great-grandchildren MIGHT finally pay off, this new package we really can’t afford just isn’t enough.

She even did a nifty little poll.

Is $600 for a second COVID check enough? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

Oooh, Hell no. How very edgy.

(FYI this is the current proposed COVID package amount – PLEASE CALL YOUR MEMBER if you have any doubt whatsoever on what their stance is) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

And if you don’t want your member to vote for a $600 deal, you really need to tell them that. Don’t think “oh I voted for a Dem, we’ll be fine.” No. If there’s an amount that’s too little, or any other red line that you want them to vote NO on, then you need to tell them that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

Gotta love watching her further fuel the divide on the Left.

Thanks, Sandy.

Want to help people? Open up the economy. — schotts (@schotts) December 17, 2020

Just give everyone a million dollars. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 17, 2020

Heh.

Yeah, that works.

How about the country just let business get back to business. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) December 17, 2020

How very revolutionary.

Open The Economy NOW! — Dr. Latina O’Crazio CornPop 🇺🇲 (@OcrazioCornPop) December 16, 2020

Ok, we’ve gotta say this. If you read through this entire thread you will need a shot of something stronger than COVID-infected Coca-cola because the number of entitled a-hole Americans demanding MORE money instead of pointing out that begging the government for a bigger handout is absolutely disgusting is pathetic. When did Americans grow so compliant with the idea of hoping the government will feed them this month since the big bad virus might make someone sick?

This is really and truly one of the saddest and quite frankly DUMBEST points in all of our history.

Seriously, look at this:

Absolutely! So long as it’s the second of, like, 50 weekly installments — Sam Eifling (@SamEifling) December 16, 2020

GET.

A.

JOB.

We need at least 2k a month retroactively — Jeremiah Blankenship (@neverendingluau) December 17, 2020

No, you need a job.

Add an extra zero to that stack — Razzball (@Razzball) December 16, 2020

See what we mean?

C’mon man!

***

