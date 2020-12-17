https://www.theepochtimes.com/lindsey-graham-calls-for-special-counsel-to-investigate-hunter-biden_3622403.html

A top Republican senator on Wednesday said he supports calls for appointing a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“I am absolutely calling on the special counsel to look at all things Hunter Biden to see if he presents a conflict with the Biden administration regarding his business dealings in Ukraine, which is overrun with Russian agents, and any activity he had with the Chinese government,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters on Capitol Hill.

“Let me just say this: if you believe a special counsel is needed to look at the Trump world regarding Russia, how can you say that there’s no need for a special counsel regarding Hunter Biden?” he added.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team spent over a year investigating alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia but found no evidence of conspiracy or cooperation.

Hunter Biden is under investigation by federal authorities in Delaware for his overseas business dealings, many of which were conducted while his father was vice president.

Graham cited concern with allegations of tax evasion but also noted recently unearthed emails suggesting Joe Biden was connected to his son’s dealings, including one that showed the younger Biden calling his father and a Chinese businessman “office mates.”

“Somebody needs to look at his business dealings with China to see if any crimes were committed, but mainly to see what kind of conflicts, if any, the Biden administration may have,” Graham said.

Hunter Biden (L) embraces his father, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 7, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP Photo)

Graham is among the Republican senators who say Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Because President Donald Trump and others are still contesting the election results in some states, and because the electoral votes haven’t been counted by Congress, The Epoch Times is not calling the race for now.

Republican members of Congress besides Graham are pushing for the appointment of a special counsel to probe Hunter Biden.

“This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our republic and ensuring a potential Biden administration will not be the subject of undue foreign interference,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a letter to Attorney General William Barr earlier this month.

But others have diverged, arguing a special counsel isn’t required.

“To single out one individual with a special counsel—I don’t think that’s necessary unless more information comes to light,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the chairman of the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, said last week.

Hunter Biden revealed last week that he learned he was under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware.

Joe Biden, for the first time since then, answered a question on Wednesday about his son.

“Are you confident Hunter Biden did nothing wrong?” a reporter asked Biden during an event in Wilmington.

“I’m confident,” Biden responded.

