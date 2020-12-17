https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/majority-americans-worry-govt-will-retain-expansive-new-powers-pandemic-ends/

(JUST THE NEWS) – A majority of registered U.S. voters are worried that government officials in the U.S. will retain their newly claimed expansive powers following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Sixty-two percent of the respondents said they were somewhat or very worried about American governments holding onto their pandemic powers after the health crisis finally subsides. Just 32% were unconcerned with that prospect.

U.S. governments at all levels have claimed for themselves considerable powers related to the COVID-19 pandemic over 2020, including the power to shut down what they deem “non-essential” businesses, the power to mandate face coverings in most public settings, and even far-reaching regulations on religious life and worship.

