https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/man-steals-food-mcdonalds-using-chainsaw/

(DAILY CALLER) – Alice Sweet, 26, has been arrested for chasing McDonalds employees with a chainsaw to steal food Tuesday in Portland, Maine, according to Westbrook Maine Police Department.

Westbrook Maine PD received multiple calls that “a male was chasing people with a chainsaw at McDonald’s,” according to a Facebook post from Westbrook Maine PD.

Sweet entered the restaurant, chainsaw in hand, and proceeded to go behind the counter where employees were actively working, an investigation conducted by Westbrook Maine PD concluded. Sweet revved the chainsaw and took a drink and food, Westbrook Maine PD said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

