Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida ended socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after she tried to defend a foul-mouthed insult against Republicans by a Biden administration official.

The feud began after Rubio criticized Jen O’Malley Dillon, picked by President-elect Joe Biden to be his deputy chief of staff, for using an expletive to refer to Republicans.

“Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers,” tweeted Rubio.

Ocasio-Cortez pounced on Rubio’s tweet to defend Dillon’s statement, and to add her own foul-mouthed insult against Republicans she made in October.

“.@marcorubio you stood by in total silence when your GOP colleague called a Congresswoman a ‘f— b—’ on the Capitol steps in front of press. You weren’t big enough to speak then, & you don’t get to sob now. BTW that is the right word for those who fleece & scam working families,” she tweeted.

She added a screenshot of her quote To Vanity Fair.

“These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money when these motherf***ers are only paying $750 a year in taxes,” she said in the quote.

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to an incident where a Republican congressional colleague cursed at her on the steps of the Congress for tying crime to poverty.

In a second tweet she scolded Republicans about the stalled coronavirus relief bill.

“Tired of these people encouraging, ignoring, and excusing their own abusive behavior for years to then turn around and act like the biggest coddled babies in the world. People are hungry and this is what you’re mad about. Take that energy to supporting retroactive UI & checks,” she added.

Rubio responded simply, “BTW, the right word for those who fleece & scam working families is actually ‘socialist.'”

