The United States’ maritime strategy will be taking particular aim at China and Russia to thwart their ”increased maritime aggressiveness,” intent to dominate ”key international waters” and ”clear desire to remake the international order,” officials announced Thursday.

Releasing a document titled ”Advantage at Sea,” the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard said their ”strategic guidance” going forward will be to thwart Beijing’s and Moscow’s “aggressive naval growth and modernization that are eroding U.S. military advantages.”

”China’s and Russia’s revisionist approaches in the maritime environment threaten U.S. interests, undermine alliances and partnerships, and degrade the free and open international order,” the document states.

The tri-service strategy pays particular attention to Beijing’s efforts to ”corrode international maritime governance, deny access to traditional logistical hubs, inhibit freedom of the seas, control use of key chokepoints … and displace the United States as the preferred partner in countries around the world.”

In a bid to ”exert control over natural marine resources and restrict access to the oceans,” China is placing increasing strain on America’s ability to protect its national interests in the Western Pacific, the report warns.

Combined with the aggressive growth of China’s maritime forces, the proliferation of long-range precision missile technology has made it impossible for the United States to ”presume unfettered access to the world’s oceans in times of conflict,” the report states.

The strategy calls for the development of an integrated all-domain naval force, and its recommendations include a focus on training, greater cooperation with allies and provision of ”long-range precision fires.”

