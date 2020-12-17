https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fdce010fcf548787c02e43f
Lawmakers in Michigan and Pennsylvania are making moves, in an official capacity, that send clear messages to members of the…
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Before she became Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the federal appeals court judge was primarily known by the public for having a large family with adopted kids and wearing the pants in …
Congress anti-corruption bill on shell companies outlawing secret businesses will help fight terrorism, human trafficking, drug lords and the mob….
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller reportedly ordered a halt to cooperation with the transition team of Joe Biden on Thursday……
California activated its “mass fatality” program as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, leading to the state purchasing thousands of extra body bags. …