https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fdb9ca0fcf548787c02a4ea
The Confederate flag, swastikas and other ‘hate symbols’ have been banned at state-owned public property and events such as state fairs in New York after……
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday released a damning thirty-six page report on 2020 election fraud, titled “The Immaculate Deception: Six Key……
The pick is a major nod to the party’s progressive wing that pushed Biden’s team to emphasize minority and poor communities facing threats from pollution….
Jesse ‘Jay’ Taken Alive, who died on Dec. 14 after contracting the coronavirus, was a fierce advocate for his tribe, the Standing Rock Sioux, his family said….
The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., federal court, accuses Google of favoring its own products in search results and taking other steps to disadvantage rivals….