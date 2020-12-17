https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/17/michigan-gov-whitmer-has-santa-claus-tell-kids-the-importance-of-following-the-states-instructions-and-people-have-thoughts/

Christmas is coming up later next week, but Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has retained the services of Santa Claus to let kids know how to stay off his “naughty” list during an online call with St. Nick:

.@GovWhitmer invites Santa Claus… to tell children to obey her lockdown rulespic.twitter.com/TyYaerQe4q — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) December 16, 2020

Somewhere even George Orwell is kicking himself for not thinking of this one:

As Michigan’s kids gear up for the holiday season, I decided to surprise a few of them with a special guest from the North Pole! pic.twitter.com/aI6qGkrouS — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) December 16, 2020

Without a doubt some of the kids only wanted to ask for a PS5 but they got a “do as you’re told” lecture from Santa instead.

Whitmer is using Santa Claus to indoctrinate kids about the coronavirus. Even the Grinch didn’t stoop that low.https://t.co/wWMrdviRxd — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 16, 2020

“And now, my dear little ones, let me tell you the story of Krampus, and what happens to little children who don’t unquestioningly obey their governor during Christmas time!” – G. Whitmer, probably. https://t.co/sREWe2kS6C — Allen Ray 🎅 (@2CynicAl65) December 18, 2020

I just witnessed a new level of disturbing. — Pete LaValle (@LaVallePeter) December 17, 2020

This was literal cringe inducing brain sandpaper. — Jessika Eryn (@jessikaeryn) December 17, 2020

This is repugnant … exploiting little kids and Santa Claus to push restrictions. Just. Awful. https://t.co/uktmuNDItD — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 18, 2020

Any parent who lets their children watch this garbage from @GovWhitmer needs a visit from Child Protective Services. https://t.co/GjP40Y2Evk — SUPER-SPREADER Dr.Nick Searcy,INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 18, 2020

Have a Totalitarian Christmas. — President Elect “Dr.” Han Fastolfe PhD 🙃🙃🙃 (@R_Daneel_0livaw) December 17, 2020

This is an SNL skit…right? Tina Fey is nailing this!!! — OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) December 17, 2020

Good grief – 6 weeks ago I would have believed this was a parody. — Adrienne (@AdrienneBLS) December 17, 2020

Somehow, this seems like the worst thing she’s ever done. It’s real gross. — Dr. Congresswoman Karin Baker-Thompkins (@ResitsTrump) December 17, 2020

Gee, maybe Santa should have reminded everybody about something else…

She also put Covid positive patients into nursing homes. https://t.co/ZtH1dw6cvH — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 17, 2020

Mentioning that is certainly frowned upon by the governor.

