https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/17/michigan-gov-whitmer-has-santa-claus-tell-kids-the-importance-of-following-the-states-instructions-and-people-have-thoughts/

Christmas is coming up later next week, but Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has retained the services of Santa Claus to let kids know how to stay off his “naughty” list during an online call with St. Nick:

Somewhere even George Orwell is kicking himself for not thinking of this one:

Without a doubt some of the kids only wanted to ask for a PS5 but they got a “do as you’re told” lecture from Santa instead.

Gee, maybe Santa should have reminded everybody about something else…

Mentioning that is certainly frowned upon by the governor.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...