https://babylonbee.com/news/millions-of-women-vaccinated-after-its-disguised-as-an-essential-oil/

U.S.—Suburban housewives across the nation are agreeing to take the vaccine after the Trump administration wisely put essential oil labels on all the vaccine’s packaging.

Vials of the vaccine are being labeled as various essential oils like tea tree, lavender, and lemongrass — and suburban women across the country just can’t get enough.

“I don’t want to take a vaccine — I’m just not sure it’s effective,” said one woman in Ohio as her medical professional recommended she take the COVID vaccine as she’s in a high-risk category. “There’s no real science guiding this.”

Then, the doctor pulled out the vial and showed her the Young Living Tea Tree label.

“Oooh, tea tree!” she squealed with glee. “This is sooooo good for my skin and stress levels. Inject me now! Give it here!” She then seized the vial from the doctor and rubbed it all over her skin.

The vaccine will be available in diffuser format, lotions and rubs, and roll-on varieties as well, increasing the chances that various women will take the vaccine.

Previous Article ‘We Must Follow The Science!’ Screams Actor Who Believes Xenu Dumped Frozen Aliens Into Volcanoes And Exploded Them With Bombs 75,000,000 Years Ago

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

