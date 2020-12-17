http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nwe-vxaCVpw/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Thursday that he will take the coronavirus vaccine in “coming days” and urged others to do the same.

“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring,” McConnell said in a statement shared to Twitter. “I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine.”

The only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines.



McConnell, who will turn 79 in February, insisted that the only way to defeat the pandemic is to “get vaccinated” and “follow CDC guidelines.”

“Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days,” McConnell concluded, reminding people of the importance of following guidelines to defeat the coronavirus “once and for all.”

Earlier this week, McConnell said that he would “absolutley” take the vaccine.

“I am a huge supporter of vaccinations,” McConnell said on Tuesday. “Whenever my turn comes, I will absolutely take the vaccine and do my part to reassure anyone who’s doubtful. It’s the right thing to do for yourself, for your family, and for the country.”

