A panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted on Thursday to endorse for emergency use a COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The advisers voted 20-0 with one abstention, in agreement that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed its risks in people aged 18 and older. The vote came after seven hours of debate over technical details of the company’s study and follow-up plans. The move comes a week after the same panel voted in favor of a COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.-based Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech, which led to an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) a day later. COVID-19 is the disease the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus causes. The FDA is expected to authorize the latest Moderna vaccine quickly, after which Moderna is set to start distribution of millions of doses, intended first for health workers and those relatively more vulnerable such …

