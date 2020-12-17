https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dominion-voting-machines-easily-duplicate-votes-security-threats-virtually-ignored/

Here is more on the voting machines that were involved in stealing the 2020 election away from President Trump:

Dominion does not go back and recertify its software when threats to its code are discovered:

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Department of State Issues New Warnings: “The Chinese Communist Party Poses a Real Threat”

The software systems that count your vote are not updated for security threats and if they were it wouldn’t matter anyway:

Ballots are scanned twice – nothing to see here:

Dominion’s Coomer lied about many things and including disavowing Antifa:

Based on Coomer’s statements under oath there may be a good case for perjury:

The Dominion machines should never be used in the US again. We should go to paper ballots until a secure system and process are in place.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...