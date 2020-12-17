https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dominion-voting-machines-easily-duplicate-votes-security-threats-virtually-ignored/

Here is more on the voting machines that were involved in stealing the 2020 election away from President Trump:

Dominion does not go back and recertify its software when threats to its code are discovered:

DOMINION.🚨 “THIS IS EXPLOSIVE INFORMATION.” “What Dr. Coomer told the Board is that Dominion Voting does not go back for recertification of software when threats to their code are discovered…” More truth to the BIG LIE that this was “the most secure election in history.”👇 pic.twitter.com/sUNGg56pjP — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 17, 2020

The software systems that count your vote are not updated for security threats and if they were it wouldn’t matter anyway:

“This is the reality of the security of your vote. Software systems that count & record the vote… are not updated to address security problems, and even if they were, the software can be completely bypassed”… This was *before* the 2020 election.https://t.co/FwC8KKOzxb — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 17, 2020

Ballots are scanned twice – nothing to see here:

GEORGIA. COFFEE COUNTY. 2020.🗳️ “There it is. Okay. So now it should be in adjudication…” “So, you’re scanning the same ballots twice, that’s already been scanned once?” “I’ve already scanned them once.” “So, you’re scanning the same ballots”… “Same ballots. TWICE”… pic.twitter.com/xDH0hxy7QS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 17, 2020

Dominion’s Coomer lied about many things and including disavowing Antifa:

Dr. Eric Coomer wrote an op-ed where he denies DVS is vulnerable to hacking or election fraud and he disavowed affiliation with AntiFa. He also denied the “Trump’s not gonna win” quote and claimed to have not “written a single line of code” for Dominion.https://t.co/jSFXTFI4g6 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 17, 2020

Based on Coomer’s statements under oath there may be a good case for perjury:

H/T for linking the court case goes to @JPMediaBoss 🔻https://t.co/YsCBiOlYv4 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 17, 2020

The Dominion machines should never be used in the US again. We should go to paper ballots until a secure system and process are in place.

