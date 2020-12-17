https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-peter-strzok-texts/

Newly declassified text messages from Peter Strzok show the FBI was investigating Trump before Crossfire Hurricane was ever opened. On July 28, 2016, Strzok told Lisa Page there were multiple open investigations about Trump/Russia. Crossfire Hurricane wasn’t opened until July 31. pic.twitter.com/287JYtKzWv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 17, 2020

Strzok Declassified Messages Give Insider View of Spygate

The Justice Department declassified a batch of internal FBI messages from Peter Strzok, the former counterintelligence official who oversaw the bureau’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

The messages, which Senate Republicans released Thursday, provide new insights into the thinking of investigators who worked on Crossfire Hurricane, the code name for the investigation into the Trump campaign.

The documents, obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation ahead of their release, show Strzok and his colleagues discussing strategies for how to handle the investigation, as well as how to approach interviews with targets of Crossfire Hurricane.

The declassified documents also show that Strzok was provided with real-time updates as FBI agents or undercover sources were meeting with Trump campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papaodpoulos, who were early targets of the investigation.

