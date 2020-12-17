https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/17/new-england-journal-of-medicine-comes-out-against-harmful-sex-designations-on-birth-certificates/

We’re old enough to remember back in 2018 when the journal Nature published an editorial opposing a Trump administration proposal to “establish a legal definition of whether someone is male or female based on the genitals they are born with.” Nature’s editors concluded that assigning gender by the genitals one is born with “has no foundation in science.”

They’re late to the party, but now the New England Journal of Medicine has come out against sex designations on birth certificates, saying they can be harmful.

Sex designations on birth certificates offer no clinical utility, and they can be harmful for intersex and transgender people. Moving such designations below the line of demarcation would not compromise the birth certificate’s public health function but could avoid harm. — NEJM (@NEJM) December 17, 2020

Sex designations have no clinical utility? That reminds us of that HuffPost piece scolding the medical industry for making women with male genetalia hesitant to see a gynecologist.

Doing away with your organization would be a better idea. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) December 17, 2020

Wrong. — Bill C’Mon Man McBride (@gilescorey) December 17, 2020

Gonna check the “no” box here. Your ideological bullshit is going to hurt children as you force mental instability on them while denying science and basic biology. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 17, 2020

This is one of the more loony ideas I’ve seen to come out of 2020 and that’s saying a lot. — Jay Alders (@jayalders) December 18, 2020

Stop — Spotted Toad (@toad_spotted) December 17, 2020

There was a time when NEJM used to be a serious journal.

Not anymore. — Ricardo Ferreira, MD (@RicardoMFerrei4) December 18, 2020

Just here for the ratio. — Tamara Shapiro (@tamarashapiro) December 17, 2020

I think it’s pretty clinically useful to know whether someone has a uterus or testicles. — Dr. Philosopher-Emperor, Philippus Arabus (@PhilippusArabus) December 17, 2020

This isn’t science. This is political activism. The pendulum will swing back. — Pedros (@BiskyRusiness) December 17, 2020

You can no longer be trusted as a journal of medicine. — Tweetd (@tweetd99) December 17, 2020

Put down the crack pipe — A Safe Place for Rational Thinking (@aspfrt) December 17, 2020

You know all of this is an exercise on how ridiculous they can make society for us, before we do something, rather than complain about it. I’m sure they have betting odds and score boards. — GreatBeardofZeus (@GreatbeardoZeus) December 17, 2020

Ok. I tap out here. — Rene Gagnon (@renegagnon) December 17, 2020

“The world’s leading MEDICAL journal” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Anthony S. Khoury (@askmeabouthelaw) December 17, 2020

I think it is time to stop designating doctors unless the public views them worthy of such a classification. — WYOMING 🇺🇸 (@wyomingbroncos) December 17, 2020

How about just do it the normal way — Official Source/President-Elect Legendary Wartank (@M4Legendary) December 17, 2020

NEJM. The premiere medical journal has just stated that it’s unimportant for clinicians to note the sex of a newborn. As insane as everything has become, I never really thought I’d see the day. Goodnight ladies and gentlemen. And others. — Barny Fraggles (@BFraggles) December 17, 2020

