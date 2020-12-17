https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/new-england-journal-medicine-recommends-removing-assignment-gender-birth-certificates/

(LIBERTY LOFT) – In a new release, the New England Journal of Medicine recommends removing gender assignments on birth certificates. The new report was released on Thursday. The report suggests that gender assignment offers no clinical benefit to a newborn child.

The report goes on to state that assigning gender at birth could be harmful for intersex and transgender people. The writers suggest that the newborn should simply be classified as a “newborn sex” until later in their life.

The article argues that designating gender at birth indicates that sex is simple and binary. The argument is that the designation is more complex as a handful of people in every thousand identify as transgender.

